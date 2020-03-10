Find out which individuals and teams will be putting their skills to the test in the live finals days later this year.

Click here to see the 2020 finalists

The 2020 competition has been another great success, we have had over 500 entries from over 30 different countries – showing what a truly international affair this is.

The judges have had their work cut out for them, marking the hundreds of written assessments and ultimately deciding on a shortlist per category who will be advancing to the live head-to-head finals day.

Both of the finals days have been postponed to the 30th September and the 1st October – with the awards ceremony following on Friday the 2nd October.

The live finals days promise to be a rigorous challenge for the finalists, but also a day of sharing best practice and learning among the most talented clinical researchers from all over the globe.

The challenges in store will be freshly re-vamped for 2020 to ensure every candidate, including finalists from previous years, will have a unique and dynamic experience.

All finalists will be invited to the gala dinner & awards ceremony where the winners of each category will be honoured and rewarded in front of hundreds of guests.

The awards ceremony will bring together all of the talented individuals and teams for a night of recognition and celebration. It will be photographed with live social media updates, so the success of all the finalists can be broadcast through global PR channels.