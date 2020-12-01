Specialist healthcare communications agency OVID Health has published the first Patient Partnership Index Insights Report, following the success of the inaugural Patient Partnership Index Conference in October.

The report, titled ‘Reinventing Partnerships Between Pharmaceutical Companies and Patient Groups’, combines thoughts, strategies and practical advice on how to develop impactful and equal partnerships between pharma companies and patient groups.

The report draws from the best practice demonstrated in entries to the Patient Partnership Index, a first-of-its-kind initiative from OVID Health and PharmaTimes designed to set the benchmark for what makes a successful partnership between pharma and patient groups.

Entries were awarded a GOLD, SILVER or FINALIST standard by the expert judging panel for the Index, which included Jill Pearcy, director of code engagement at the ABPI; Richard Davidson, chief executive of Sarcoma UK; Selina McKee, editor of PharmaTimes; and Jenny Ousbey, managing director of OVID Health.

The report was also supported by insights from the Patient Partnership Index Conference, which brought together leaders from pharma companies and patient groups to share inspirational examples of existing partnerships that have had a positive impact on patients’ lives.

The full report is free to access here – if you have any questions, comments or think OVID Health can help with your next patient advocacy project, contact them at hello@ovidhealth.co.uk.

Following this year’s incredible success, The Patient Partnership Index will re-open for entries in early 2021. To pre-register your company and to stay up to date with the latest news from the Index, please follow the link here.