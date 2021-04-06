The 2021 Communications Awards has opened its doors for entry, inviting the very best in pharma communications to come forward and claim first prize.

The 2021 competition aims to continue the successes of last year’s innovative competition, with new and improved virtual challenges designed to promote best practice and encourage optimum teamwork skills.

Speaking on the virtual final’s day and the challenges set by the executive steering group, Michael Bradley of Langland and Winner of the last years’ Communications Manager of the Year said;

“The Comms Manager of the Year challenge was stimulating and testing. Doing this over a virtual connection provided an interesting challenge, but one which I think sets participants up well for a future in which remote pitching and reduced face-to-face interaction becomes more normalised”

There are entry options available for individuals as well as teams in a variety of industry-renowned categories, notably the NHS, International and Charity Challenges for teams, and the Aspiring Communications Manager and Communication Manager of the Year.

There are also two new categories added into the mix to create an avenue into the competition for those working within medical affairs. These are the Medical Affairs Community Manager of the Year and Medical Affairs Community Team of the Year. See more info on all of the categories here.

The competition is open to in-house, agency, and also freelance communications professionals working in the UK market. The competition offers a unique development opportunity that sees each individual and team assessed by a panel of industry experts to actively help reflect and improve upon key skills.

For more information on how the competition works, and to complete a quick entry form then visit the website www.pharmatimes.com/ca