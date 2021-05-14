The 2021 Sales Awards have opened their doors for entry, continuing its legacy of uncovering and rewarding exceptional talent within the pharma sales sector.

The latest event aims to further improve upon the virtual format of last year to offer an even more innovative and enticing competition; with further developed challenges across a variety of categories.

The entry points cover all sectors to ensure that sales professionals of all experience levels and job roles can find their opportunity to shine. There is the Primary & Secondary Care Sales Professional of the Year, Account Manager Newcomer of the Year, Market Access Lead of the Year and Sales Manager of the Year.

Click here for more information on all of the categories.

Each category offers an engaging, fun, and completely unique virtual challenge where entrants will test their skills and battle it out for first prize. The competition prides itself on being able to create an opportunity for the most talented sales professionals and allow them to elevate their profile within the industry.

This competition offers a real opportunity for NHS sales professionals to showcase their learnings from the past 18 months and how these learnings can help to career proof each candidate’s sales career.

PharmaTimes hopes to celebrate the achievements of all the finalists and winners at a grand gala dinner & awards ceremony, due to take place in November at The Chelsea Harbour Hotel. These awards will also coincide with the results of the 2021 Marketer of the Year & Communications Awards.

To find out more information on how the competition works or to submit an entry form please visit www.pharmatimes.com/sa