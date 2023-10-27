Around 145,000 people in the UK are living with Parkinson’s disease

Parkinson’s UK has awarded nine new research projects funding of £1.83m for Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s UK works with scientific experts, as well as people living with the disease, to fund research that will have the biggest impact on the Parkinson’s community.

Currently affecting 145,000 people in the UK, Parkinson’s disease is a neurodegenerative condition that causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over time.

Research projects are split into two categories: Cure projects focused on discovering ways to slow, stop and understand the causes and progression of Parkinson’s disease, and life projects aimed at finding ways of treating and managing specific symptoms associated with the condition.

Professor Jonathan Lane from the University of Bristol has been awarded £338,038 of the funding to study human brain cells to understand how cell stress can impact their function and whether existing drugs could reduce stress to protect brain cells in Parkinson’s.

Receiving £283,132 of the funding is Dr Christian Lambert from University College London’s Institute of Neurology to study changes in the brains of people with Parkinson’s using brain imaging as part of a wider study funded by the Medical Research Council.

Other project to receive funding come from the Radboud University Medical Centre, Netherlands, Cardiff University, the University of Edinburgh, Imperial College London and the University of Cambridge.

The research aims to help develop tools and techniques to diagnose Parkinson’s earlier and more accurately, as well as understand its causes.

Additionally, Parkinson’s UK is offering another grant scheme to fund projects that focus on non-drug treatments and therapies for symptoms of the disease.

Professor David Dexter, director of research at Parkinson’s UK, said: "These grants highlight the depth and breadth of the excellent research being carried out by Parkinson’s researchers, and we wish all the applicants every success with their research."

Most recently, Parkinson’s UK awarded £400,000 in funding to two research projects at the University of Edinburgh to investigate the potential causes of the condition.