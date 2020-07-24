PharmaTimes is delighted to announce that the Communications Awards, Sales Awards and Marketer of the Year competitions are running for 2020 as planned but with virtual judging processes and awards ceremonies.

In a historic move, while the highly-respected judging criteria will remain the same for each competition, entrants will compete for a Pharma award from the comfort of their own homes or offices, reflecting the way businesses have excelled during lockdown.

The Marketer of the Year and Communications Awards call on entrants to demonstrate a dynamic combination of knowledge, creativity and strategic thinking in real-time challenges within a protected environment, offering a unique opportunity for individuals and teams to sharpen their skills and showcase their talents against marketers industry-wide.

The Sales Awards offer a valuable and widely-recognised platform for competitors to test and develop their creative, presentational and leadership skills in a set of unique and enjoyable challenges across a range of categories.

Feedback will be provided from the panel of industry experts, providing a further opportunity for personal reflection and development.

"I am delighted that we have been able to adapt the competitions so that they not only can run for 2020 but also reflect these unprecedented times,” said PharmaTimes’ Business Manager Anna Yeardley.

“Particularly in this difficult climate it remains essential to the progression of our industry that we celebrate and showcase best practice across these disciplines, and we are looking forward to being able to highlight the brightest talent in what will undoubtedly prove to be a historic round of PharmaTimes awards."

Marketer of the Year and the Communications Awards are open for entry until September 18, with finals days to be held in October.